Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.