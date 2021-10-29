Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.67% of Extra Space Storage worth $146,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

