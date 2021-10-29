Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Extra Space Storage worth $64,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

