extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,380.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $583,549.47 and approximately $12,380.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,445.24 or 1.00126664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00525111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00300285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00185662 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000897 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.