Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 625,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,863,834. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $274.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

