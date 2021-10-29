Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

