Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,979 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

