Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.