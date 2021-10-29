Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

