Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000.

