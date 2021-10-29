Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.42. 45,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.