Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $128.01.

