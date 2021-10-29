Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1.1%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 3,393 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

