Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Down 0.5%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 13,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

