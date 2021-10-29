Financial Analysis: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) versus Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clene and BioXcel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 1,604.65 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -4.46 BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -7.93

Clene has higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Clene has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A N/A -60.00% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -42.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clene and BioXcel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 297.81%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $102.43, suggesting a potential upside of 240.97%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than BioXcel Therapeutics.

Summary

Clene beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

