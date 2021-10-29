Financial Comparison: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) vs. Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

This table compares Harbour Energy and Africa Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A 23.43% 19.15%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harbour Energy and Africa Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Africa Oil 0 2 1 0 2.33

Africa Oil has a consensus target price of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.17%. Given Africa Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Africa Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.89 $164.30 million N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A N/A -$17.61 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Africa Oil has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Africa Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was founded on March 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.