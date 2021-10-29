Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.18

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.18 and traded as high as $40.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 44,505,776 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 99,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.