Finminity (FMT) Market Capitalization Tops $246,751.69

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $246,751.69 and $1,217.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Finminity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

About Finminity

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Finminity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Finminity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.