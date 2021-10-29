First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report $7.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 million and the highest is $8.10 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.04 million, with estimates ranging from $34.29 million to $35.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

