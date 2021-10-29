First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 16,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,948. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.96.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

