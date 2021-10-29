First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.98 and last traded at $113.34. Approximately 183,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 339,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.