First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FDTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter.

