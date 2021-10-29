First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
FDTS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $51.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.
