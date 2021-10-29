First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.09. 59,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 69,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

