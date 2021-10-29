First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16. Approximately 6,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

