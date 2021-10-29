First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 109.7% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

