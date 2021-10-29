First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

