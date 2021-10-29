First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.18. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000.

