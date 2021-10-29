FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of FirstEnergy worth $102,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,398,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 611.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

