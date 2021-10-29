FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE FE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.