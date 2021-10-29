FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $201.43 on Friday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

