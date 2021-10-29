Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 118,440 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $49.17 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

