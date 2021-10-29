Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.