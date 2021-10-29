FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.52. 15,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 20,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

