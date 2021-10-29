Fluity (FLTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $346,768.24

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $346,768.24 and $11,938.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,941,684 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

