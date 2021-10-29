Fluity Market Capitalization Achieves $362,367.11 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $362,367.11 and $57.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,941,684 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

