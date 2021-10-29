Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.81 on Friday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

