Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.34% of Flux Power worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

