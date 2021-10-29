Fmr LLC Acquires 10,625 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of K opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,737,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.