Fmr LLC Boosts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.