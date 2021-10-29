Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,320 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

