Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.52% of E2open Parent worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $10,091,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $13,193,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and have sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ETWO stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

