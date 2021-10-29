Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.37% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 399,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 77.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $71.29 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

