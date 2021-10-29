Fmr LLC Buys 4,374 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

