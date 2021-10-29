Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,422 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.81% of Calyxt worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.89. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

