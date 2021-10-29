Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.45% of Saga Communications worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 210.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 45.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

