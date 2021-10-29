Fmr LLC Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.06% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $11,135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $29.08 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.