Fmr LLC Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $162.99.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.