Fmr LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Stantec worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stantec by 166.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 853.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

NYSE STN opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

