Fmr LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.74% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

