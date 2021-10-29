Fmr LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,622 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BRP by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.85. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

