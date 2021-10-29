Fmr LLC Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,391 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Independent Bank Group worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

